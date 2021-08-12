Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $82.12. 37,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,394. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.