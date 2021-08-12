Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 77,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,950. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

