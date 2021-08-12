Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,946,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.