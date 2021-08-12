Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BROOKE GROUP LTD. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and the sale of information processing systems. It also has investments in a number of additional companies engaged in a diverse group of businesses. “

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. 3,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,602. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,439 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 202,335 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vector Group (VGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.