Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other analysts have also commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,849. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,076 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

