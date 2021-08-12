Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,701,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,926,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $81.33 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $60.48 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

