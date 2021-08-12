Veriti Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the first quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Canon by 56.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 51.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 38.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,462. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

