Veriti Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $145.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $119.08 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.39.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

