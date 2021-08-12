Veriti Management LLC Invests $514,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,983 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 78.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

