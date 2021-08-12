Veriti Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,229,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,721,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

PBA opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1683 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

