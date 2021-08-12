Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after acquiring an additional 160,167 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $227.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $231.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

