Versant Capital Management Inc Decreases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $30,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,916. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

