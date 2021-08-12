Versant Capital Management Inc Has $31,000 Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 256.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 99.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.53.

Shares of RGLD traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.99. 15,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,139. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

