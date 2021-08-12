Versant Capital Management Inc Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,622,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 448,477 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,449,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,259,000 after buying an additional 378,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $9,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after buying an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $272,419,000 after buying an additional 135,455 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $38.75 price target on Cardiovascular Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

