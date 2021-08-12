Versant Capital Management Inc Increases Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.70. 54,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock worth $212,080,571. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

