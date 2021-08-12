Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $70,745,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,333,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $50.68. The stock had a trading volume of 302,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.