Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Banner were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,032,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,893,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.90. 3,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,597. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.