Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 33.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Arcosa news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 4,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,868. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

