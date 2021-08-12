Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $30.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.45.

Several brokerages have commented on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619,835 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 686,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after acquiring an additional 926,044 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after acquiring an additional 291,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 195,622 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.32. 2,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,016. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.74. Vertex has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

