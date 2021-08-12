VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $61.15. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 3,567 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

