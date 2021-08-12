Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.71. 66,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,817,207. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.34. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

