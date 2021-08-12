Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastly were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Fastly by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fastly by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 71,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,584.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

