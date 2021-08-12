Vigilare Wealth Management Has $249,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

