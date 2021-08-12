Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 3,250 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 113,779 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,351,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.15. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

