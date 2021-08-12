Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 119,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,648. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

