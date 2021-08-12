Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 80 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.49. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $168.30.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

