Vigilare Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $63.41. 19,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,826. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

