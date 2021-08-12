Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 4.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.17 and last traded at $33.51. 86,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,128,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPCE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.90.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 28.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,727,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,878 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

