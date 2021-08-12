Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. Its diversified business bodes well in the long haul. Its Execution Services segment has been gaining from the ITG buyout, and higher commissions, workflow technology and analytics. A strong balance sheet enables the company to deploy capital via share buybacks and dividends. It has been repaying debts for quite some time. However, it continues to grapple with high operating expenses that put pressure on the company’s margins. The markets, which have regained stability to some extent, do not bode well for the company as it leads to drop in trading opportunities. Its weak Market Making segment bothers the company. The company's second-quarter 2021 earnings per share of 63 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16% due to lower revenues.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

VIRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,604,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

