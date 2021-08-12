Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vishay Precision Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,042. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $520.45 million, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

