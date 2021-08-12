Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.
The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.