Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $38.35 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at $192,115.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.17 million, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

