Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.85. Vivendi shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 46,279 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIVHY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Vivendi alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.08%.

Vivendi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.