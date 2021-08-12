VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 96.93% and a negative net margin of 52,866.67%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX remained flat at $$3.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,559. The stock has a market cap of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

