Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VWAGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

VWAGY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. 788,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,761. The firm has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.20. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 18.69%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

