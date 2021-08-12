Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.95

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €46.95 ($55.24) and last traded at €47.50 ($55.88), with a volume of 42407 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.90 ($55.18).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.40 ($59.29).

Get Vossloh alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.71.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.