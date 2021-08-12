Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Vroom updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $6.72 on Thursday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 266,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

