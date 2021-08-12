Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Increased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.03.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

