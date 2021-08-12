Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VUZI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,708. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $832.56 million, a P/E ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

