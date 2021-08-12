W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $5.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,817. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

