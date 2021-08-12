Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €140.36 ($165.13).

ETR:WCH opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €129.92. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52 week high of €143.30 ($168.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

