Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 6.1%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 671,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

WDH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $4,014,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $97,000.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

