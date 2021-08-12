Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $310.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.35. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.59.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

