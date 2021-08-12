Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $343.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

