Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ready Capital (RC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE: RC) recently:
8/7/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. "
8/6/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/30/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
7/29/2021 – Ready Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Ready Capital was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock.
- 7/6/2021 – Ready Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $16.50 to $18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2021 – Ready Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $17.50. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. 1,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
