Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $14.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Angi from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.43.

ANGI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.39. 23,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Angi’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Angi by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Angi by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 11.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Angi by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

