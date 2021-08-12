Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.05.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,936. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Welltower by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 64,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

