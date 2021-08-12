Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Lori S. Sundberg Sells 3,380 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

