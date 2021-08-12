Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao Buys 3,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:WLK traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,423. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.05. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.