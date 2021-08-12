William T. Robbins Acquires 26,000 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FEYE shares. Robert W. Baird cut FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

