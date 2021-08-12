Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Cut to $282.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $350.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,505. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.